The National Task Force on Ending Local Armed Conflict has yet to discuss with President Rodrigo Duterte if the unilateral ceasefire with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front would be renewed after it expired on April 15.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque acknowledged that the call for peace is everyone's desire and it has become "more urgent" as the country is under the state of calamity and public health emergency due to coronavirus disease pandemic.

"On whether government would extend the unilateral ceasefire, this matter is something the National Task Force on Ending Local Armed Conflict can discuss with the President," he said.

However, he said the Palace finds it "unfortunate" for the members of the NPA violating their own declaration of the truce in the "form of violent armed encounters" with government troops.

"They even forcibly seized relief goods last April 7 intended for Barangay Guinmayohan residents in Balangiga, Eastern Samar, affected by the coronavirus disease 2019," Roque said.

Duterte initially ordered the military and police to suspect offensive operations against the Maoist rebels effective March 19 until April 15 so that the government forces could focus on its response against COVID-19.

The communist leadership has also declared its own ceasefire on March 26 until April 15 as a response to the United Nations' call for an immediate global truce to help countries respond to COVID-19 crisis. It extended its declaration of ceasefire until April 30. Celerina Monte/DMS