The grandson of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader Radullan Sahiron was killed in a pursuit operation launched by the military forces in Sulu on Saturday night.

"Acting on a reliable information, troops of the Joint Task Force Sulu conducted pursuit operation to intercept two ASG members onboard a motorcycle in Barangay Bilaan, Talipao, Sulu at 9:45pm of April 18," Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command commander said.

"Troops were then fired upon by the two which forced the soldiers to retaliate and pursue the fleeing Abus, he added.

The military was pursuing the Abu Sayyaf which killed 11 soldiers and wounded 14 others in Patikul on Friday.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman said the troops from the 21st Infantry Battalion encountered around 40 armed men at the vicinity of Brgy Danag, Patikul at 3:05 pm.

Zagala said based on initial report the troops were conducting peace and stability operations when they encounter the ASG members led by Radullan Sahiron and Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan.

Sobejana said the pursuing soldiers recovered the remains of one of the Abus left by his comrade in Barangay Lambana.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said killed was alias Vikram, the grandson of Sahiron.

"Vikram is an IED maker and involved during the Jolo Cathedral and 1st Brigade Combat Team bombings," he said.

"He was also involved in the encounter with the 21st Infantry Battalion," Vinluan added.

Sobejana said no soldier was harmed during the operation.

"Then again, this successful operation proves that the direct involvement of the communities would put up pressure on the Abus and constrict their movements as well," he said.

Sobejana said the body of Vikram was brought to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS