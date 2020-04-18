The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) recorded 17 ceasefire violations committed by the communist group even as it said that pending an announcement by President Rodrigo Duterte operations against the New People's Army resumed on Thursday.

"During the ceasefire that they also declared, we have seen once more how these opportunists communist terrorist NPA proved to be the oppressors of the masses contrary to what it proclaims itself to be," said Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman on Friday.

"We have listed down a total of 17 communist terrorist group (CTG) violations during the period of their own ceasefire declaration. This record is no different from various other accounts of CTG ceasefire violations in the past that only confirms their recidivist behavior every time there is a truce," he said.

"We were made wiser by the records and experiences we had of ceasefires that we were able to defend our countrymen and our troops from the vicious and treacherous attacks by these terrorists," he added.

On the other hand, Arevalo denied the alleged ceasefire violation committed by the AFP as claimed by Luis Jalandoni, a member of the Executive Committee and National Council of the National Democratic Front (NDF), in his letter submitted to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"The NDFP had the temerity of filing a complaint of alleged “AFP violations” before the UN which is nothing but cheap propaganda and a fakery," he said.

"We belie their preposterous claims. We will expose their propaganda. We will stop CTG attacks to protect the well-being and promote the welfare of our people especially in the communities. We will not allow this CTG to prevent the concerted efforts of government and the people that we heal as one," said Arevalo.

Jalandoni reportedly claimed that the AFP "mounted 13 attacks or assaults against the NPA and conducted at least five aerial bombardment and artillery shelling in the 96 towns and 196 villages".

Arevalo said the unilateral ceasefire declared by the Philippine government has lapsed at 23:59 of April 15, 2020 or last Wednesday.

"Unless the President and Commander in Chief announces a new period of ceasefire, the AFP’s offensive combat operations have resumed effective 0000 of April 16, 2020," he said.

"On April 16, the CPP came up with another propaganda a gambit by declaring a “ceasefire” extension. But they can no longer pull such a trickery. They can no longer fool the people as to their real evil intentions," said Arevalo.

"The only thing that this CPP-NPA were faithful and consistent with is how they view ceasefires as opportunities to create instability and overthrow government. As Luis Jalandoni said, 'We (CPP-NPA-NDF) see that peace negotiations are another form of legal struggle ... in order to advance the revolutionary armed struggle ...''', he said.

"By attacking our troops who are assisting LGUs that go down to community level in an effort to prevent the spread of the deadly virus; by robbing the people of relief goods they received from government; by harassing community leaders to prevent them from performing their mandates, among other NPA’s detestable acts, they mean to discredit government and incite the people into violating community quarantine imposed so that in the end government shall fail in this fight against this pandemic," he added. Robina Asido/DMS