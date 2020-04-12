Alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) grabbed relief goods meant for a community in Eastern Samar last Tuesday, a military spokesman reported on Saturday.

Capt. Reynaldo Aragones Jr., spokesman of the 8th Infantry Division, said around 30 armed men took the relief goods for residents of Sitio Bangon, Barangay Guinmayohan in Balangiga, Eastern Samar around 9am.

"According to witnesses who refused to be named, barangay officials were distributing relief packs to the needy families when an NPA group led by Gavino Quarino alias Mael summoned some of the barangay officials and forcibly took away some of the relief goods," he said.

Aragones said this caused a shortage of relief package where some supposed beneficiaries were unable to receive their share.

"Reports indicate that the communist terrorists are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis by locating relief distribution points where they can collect logistical supplies for themselves at the expense of the people," he said.

Colonel Camilo Ligayo, commander of 801st Infantry Brigade, condemned the act of the NPA.

"This is a time to help our people and not to add to their burden. What the NPA did is pure robbery during the Holy Week. These terrorists who believe in no god robbed the poor people of their food in this time of Covid-19 crisis", Ligayo said.

"We condemn this dastardly act of the NPA in Northern and Eastern Samar, and we assure our people that your soldiers will bring these criminals to justice, he added. Robina Asido/DMS