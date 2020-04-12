The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) urged local government units to coordinate with the police and military if they will distribute assistance to island cities, municipalities and barangays.

In a TV interview late Friday, Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista admitted that giving assistance to people living in far-flung areas is a problem.

“We expect a delay in giving assistance to those areas but of course we are giving the responsibility to the local government units on what scheme they will use to send the help to those areas…but the bottom line is whatever action LGUs will take, they should coordinate with DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government), AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), PNP (Philippine National Police) and DSWD representative so that assistance will reach those areas,” Bautista said.

He said they are eyeing to give all the cash subsidy under the social amelioration program before the Holy Week ends but based on the feedback oin their regional offices there are delays because some LGUs decided to do it after the Holy Week.

“Some (LGUs) said decided to not go first on areas where there is problem in peace and order,” he added citing Pandi, Bulacan where some Kadamay members were located.

“That’s why there are delays but we encourage them to coordinate with AFP and PNP… even the areas of the Indigenous People are hard to enter that’s why a good plan must be done by the LGUs, PNP and AFP,” Bautista added.

Under Republic Act No. 11469 or the "Bayanihan Heal As One Act," the government has earmarked P200 billion cash assistance for the over 18 million informal, underprivileged and vulnerable sector affected by the enhanced community quarantine is being implemented in Luzon and other parts of the country due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Target beneficiaries will receive P5,000 to P8,000 for two months under this program. Ella Dionisio/DMS