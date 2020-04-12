Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Saturday slammed detained Senator Leila de Lima to remain silent if she cannot help the government in its efforts to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Panelo made the statement after De Lima questioned President Rodrigo Duterte for saying that he might sell government assets for COVID-19 relief once state coffers are depleted.

“The detained Senator De Lima is blabbering from ignorance. She is not listening to the message of the President. She should read the transcript of his televised message,” Panelo said.

“PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) didn’t say we have exhausted our funds, he said the funds are not infinite. If she cannot help in the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19 she should at least lockdown her mouth,” he added.

De Lima,a critic of Duterte, said the country has not reached that point yet and the public must be convinced if the government is running out of funds.

She also told the government to use the P4.5 billion intel funds of the Office of the President to cope with the COVID-19 menace.

“And even if they sell all the government assets, if there is no leadership in the government, nothing will happen down the line,” the senator said. Ella Dionisio/DMS