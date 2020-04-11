まにら新聞ウェブ

4月11日のまにら新聞から

QC cops haul P2 million worth of illegal drugs

［ 123 words｜2020.4.11｜英字 ］

Despite Holy Week, the Quezon City Police District confiscated around P2 million worth of illegal drugs from two suspects in a buy-bust operation last Thursday.

Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, Quezon City police director, said they arrested two alleged drug peddlers in a buy -bust operation at Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches around 5:45 pm.

The suspects were arrested by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Novaliches Police Station and confiscated from them were around 350 grams of suspected shabu valued at P 2,380,000.

They will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Montejo commended the anti-drug operatives for their operations.

“Despite the implementation of enhanced community quarantine, we will not stop on our anti-criminality and anti-drugs operations,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS