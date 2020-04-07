Asymptomatic drivers and crew of cargo vehicles need not undergo a 14-day quarantine in order not to hamper the delivery of goods, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said on Monday.

IATF Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, in a virtual press briefing, said imported donations for the government's fight against coronavirus disease would be tax and duty free.

"Pursuant to the policy of allowing the unhampered movement of all cargoes, LGUs and local health units (LHUs) are hereby enjoined not to issue orders that run counter to said directive, such as, but not limited to, requiring asymptomatic drivers and crews of cargo or service delivery vehicles to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine," he said.

Some LGUs reportedly require drivers and the crew to undergo a 14-day quarantine before they could return to work.

Meanwhile, Nograles said, "To those who want to send equipment here, the imported PPEs (personal protective equipment) and medical emergency supplies, are tax and duty free already."

He noted that the Bureau of Customs recently issued Customs Administrative Order (CAO) 07-2020 that provides guidelines for tax and duty-exempt importations of PPE and other medical emergency supplies under Section 4(O) of Republic Act 11469 otherwise known as the “Bayanihan To Heal As One Act.”

The purpose of the CAO is to expedite customs clearance of tax and duty-exempt importations of PPE and medical goods which are urgently needed by the country’s citizens, frontliners, and medical supplies manufacturers.

Under the CAO, importers of PPE and medical equipment and supplies for commercial purposes are now exempted from presenting the Certificate of Product Notification (CPN) or Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) issued by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) prior to release from the Bureau, provided that they present a copy of their License to Operate (LTO) and proof of application for product notification with the FDA, Nograles explained.

He also said that those importing ventilators, respirators and their respective accessories for commercial purposes only need to present a copy of their LTO.

Imported health products for donation that are certified by regulatory agencies or accredited third party organizations in the originating countries shall be automatically cleared, while an FDA clearance will not be required prior to the release of foreign donations of PPEs, ventilators, respirators and their respective accessories which will be used in treating COVID-19 patients, he said.

Imported goods under Section 4(O) of the RA 11469 which are released under Provisional Goods Declaration are subject to the submission of Tax Exemption Indorsement (TEI) issued by the Department of Finance-Revenue Office (DOF-RO) after April 12, 2020 or upon lifting of the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine, whichever comes earlier, the official said.

In connection with the order, Nograles said the Bureau of Internal Revenue issued Revenue Memorandum Order 10-2020 in which Authority to Release Imported Goods (ATRIG) is also no longer required for importations of PPEs and medical emergency supplies.

Those who would encounter problem in the importation of PPEs or other medical equipment, Nograles advised them to call 0917 832 2925, 0967 225 6871, 0917 746 1168, or 0917 254 2258. Celerina Monte/DMS