Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr. and Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III welcomed on Sunday the team of Chinese medical experts dispatched by the Chinese government to share technical advice on the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the country.

The said team, which arrived through a chartered flight, is comprised of 10 medical experts in the fields of infectious disease prevention and control, clinic treatment, and laboratory testing, and two officials. They will work closely with the Department of Health for 15 days.

The Chinese medical experts and officials will likewise exchange medical treatment experiences with their Filipino counterparts. They will not take part in any direct clinical diagnosis or treatment.

To boost the Philippines’ medical supplies in response to COVID-19, the said chartered flight also carried donations from the Chinese government, which included 30 non-invasive ventilators, as well as thousands of medical protective suits, N95 face masks, surgical masks, and medical face shields.

Also welcoming the Chinese team were Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns Atty. Brigido J. Dulay, and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

Locsin expressed his appreciation and gratitude for China’s support to the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic and affirmed the DFA’s commitment to advancing cooperation with China on this crucial issue. DMS