President Rodrigo Duterte fired on Friday night a commissioner of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission for calling the National Bureau of Investigation to probe Vice President Leni Robredo for "competing" with the government in soliciting help for the Filipinos affected by the coronavirus disease.

In a taped televised public message, Duterte also warned the NBI, saying he would also dismiss anyone who would probe the Vice President.

"I have a man, a lawyer at the PACC, Commissioner Manuelito Luna. He wants Leni to be investigated why she's soliciting...when I heard it, fire him, as of this moment, he is no longer a commissioner," he said.

He said Robredo did not do anything wrong in asking help from the private sector.

Luna has said that Robredo should be probed for her alleged illegal solicitations, for competing and undermining the national government efforts in this time of public health emergency.

Robredo's office has been providing relief assistance to some poor Filipinos and has been extending personal protective equipment for the health workers.

The PACC leadership earlier said that Luna's action was his own and not of the PACC.

"The Vice President is not at fault for helping (others). Why would she be investigated?" Duterte said.

"To the NBI who will investigate, I will also dismiss you," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS