The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has ordered mandatory wearing of face masks to all the residents in areas placed under the enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

In a virtual press briefing, IATF spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlos Nograles said the local government units are directed to issue the necessary executive order or ordinance in relation to the mandatory wearing of masks.

"For areas placed under ECQ, the IATF hereby adopts the policy of mandatory wearing by all residents of face masks, ear loop masks, indigenous, reusable or do-it-yourself masks, face shields, handkerchiefs, or such other protective equipment that can effectively lessen the transmission of COVID-19, whenever allowed to go out of their residences pursuant to existing guidelines issued by the national government," he said.

"Concerned LGUs are hereby enjoined to issue the necessary executive order or ordinance to that effect, and impose such penalties as may be appropriate," he added.

There have been complaints about the shortage of personal protective equipment, including face masks, in the country.The whole of Luzon, including Metro Manila, has been under ECQ, which restricts movement of the people.Some LGUs in Visayas and Mindanao have placed their respective areas under ECQ to prevent further COVID-19 infections.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health reported that there were 227 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 2,311, with 96 deaths and 50 recoveries. Celerina Monte/DMS