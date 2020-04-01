The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday seized P14 million worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Novaliches.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, QCPD director, said the suspect, Regine Legaspi, 31, was arrested in a follow up buy-bust operation inside the same apartelle where P2 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from two suspects last March 28.

Montejo said an undercover cop agreed to buy P130,000 worth of shabu from Legaspi and set the drug deal inside a room at Starcia Apartelle, along Quirino Highway in Barangay Bagbag around 10:56 am.

Confiscated from the suspect were more than two kilos of shabu valued at P14,280,000 and boodle money, a digital weighing scale, cell phone used in the drug transaction and drug paraphernalia.

“Investigation further showed that Legaspi had previous case of illegal drugs,” he said.

The seized pieces of evidence were brought to the PNP Crime Laboratory Office to be examined.

A criminal complaint for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed in court against the suspect. Ella Dionisio/DMS