The National Democratic Front ( NDF) claimed that the military attacked the New People's Army (NPA) causing the clash in Rodriguez, Rizal province last Saturday.

A soldier died while and two others were injured while a rebel was killed a few days after the NDF announced a ceasefire a week after the Philippine government did so.

Contrary to the statement of the military, Fidel Agcaoili, NDF Negotiating Panel chairperson claimed he military violated the unilateral ceasefire declared by the government.

Agcaoili said the NPA guerrillas were conducting a medical mission when they were attacked by soldiers at Brgy. Puray in Rodriguez, Rizal.

Agcaoili claimed that based on reports they got from friendly sources in AFP, the "soldiers were not in the area but went there when they received a tip that NPA guerrillas were already in the village and were not in an offensive operation, belying the habitual spins of the AFP and Malacanang Palace."

"The AFP were the ones who looked for trouble," he said in Tagalog.

"The NPA guerrillas were in the village to reach out to the community in response to the call of the CPP to secure the well-being and health of the people, especially in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Agcaoli said despite being ill-equipped with medical supplies and other health paraphernalia, "the NPA guerrillas are imbued with the highest sense of dedication in attending to the welfare of the masses, including outbreaks of diseases and natural disasters."

"Especially during this period in the fight against COVID-19, NPA guerrillas are on 24/7 mode to help the masses and are very good at innovating whatever are available, including the use of herbal medicines and acupuncture to respond to medical needs of people in far-flung communities neglected by the GRP( Government of the Republic of the Philippines)," he said.

Agcaoili also claimed that the AFP is taking "advantage of the ceasefire and the repressive measures of the GRP related to the implementation of the fight against COVID-19, to further control the people's food supply and restrict their movements, thus preventing them from going to their farms and eventually contribute to the decrease in agricultural production." Robina Asido/DMS