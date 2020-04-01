President Rodrigo Duterte said the government has earmarked P200 billion to assist low-income households who are badly affected by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a taped televised public message late Monday night, Duterte said this is the "largest and widest social protection program" in the country's history to make up for the loss of economic opportunities due to the quarantine measures in place for COVID-19.

"We have allotted 200 billion pesos for low-income households who are badly affected by the current crisis. They are those in the informal sector and those who live day-to-day on subsistence wages or 'no-work, no-pay' arrangements. Beneficiary-households will receive emergency support for two months based on the regional minimum wage," he said.

Duterte also urged the employers to do their part in protecting the welfare of the millions of Filipino households that belong to the formal sector and depend on their employers for continuous livelihood.

"I still count on everyone to also look out after their fellowmen --- their countrymen. To those who have more in life, I implore you to share in the cost of taking care of the less fortunate and keeping our society intact. They have also contributed to our prosperity in one way or [another]. So, let us support them in this crisis," he said.

Duterte said the government will also provide recovery package, particularly to micro, small, and medium enterprises, to help deal with the economic effects of the pandemic.

He said the economic team is creating the guidelines on this.

Duterte also assured the farmers and fisherfolk that the government is employing quick response measures to help them during the crisis as well as ensure food productivity, availability, and sufficiency during the period of the pandemic.

He also said there is no unhampered flow of cargo and their workers to maintain continuous supply of food, goods and other essential supplies and items.

He noted the price freeze on commodities as well as the measures to curtail hoarding and profiteering.

He told businessmen this is not the time to take advantage of others.

Duterte also cited the distribution of food packs and essential non-food items in Luzon and other parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

Duterte has placed the Philippines under the state of health emergency and state of calamity due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 30, there were 1,546 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines with 78 deaths and 42 recoveries. Celerina Monte/DMS