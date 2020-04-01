Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said he is positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement, Año said he received the result of his test from the state-run Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) Tuesday after he got tested on March 27.

"I make this announcement to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine and observe any symptoms, in accordance with DOH (Department of Health) guidelines," he said.

The Secretary, however, said he is fine and has no symptoms.

"I will continue my quarantine and work from home," added Año, who is the vice chair of the National Task Force to address the COVID-19 crisis .

Año, a former military general, said the result of his test will not in any way "dampen" his spirit and energy to do his job.

"I am advising everyone to stay at home and follow social distancing. Your strong commitment will help defeat the virus," he said.

Even before he underwent testing for COVID-19, Año decided to go in isolation after his exposure with ACT-CIS partly-list Representative Eric Yap, who initially was tested positive for the virus. But it turned out that the RITM committed an error in the recording of Yap's test result, which was negative.

But despite that, Año continued with his quarantine because of his exposure with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Felimon Santos Jr. who was also tested positive for COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS