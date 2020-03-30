The number of infected patients due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has increased to 1,418 with 71 deaths, according to the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said 343 new cases were added from previous recorded 1,076 cases.

“The DOH also reports seven new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 42,” it added.

The Health department said that 71 COVID-19 patients have died while 6,321 were persons under monitoring (PUM) and 81 were persons under investigation (PUI).

In a statement, Malacanang said the rise in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases was due to the availability of testing kits in the country and not because the implemented enhanced community quarantine or partial lockdown was ineffective.

“Some quarters expressed the opinion that such increased number of COVID-19 cases shows that enhanced community quarantine or partial lockdown is ineffective in flattening the curve. We beg to disagree. As we have previously stated, the reason for a few reported cases of confirmed cases two weeks ago was because there was a lack of testing kits to ascertain the number of those afflicted with the disease,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

Panelo said with the availability of more testing kits and the establishment of additional COVID-19 testing centers, there are more people being tested now than before.

“Necessarily the hitherto unknown cases of COVID-19 have surfaced, hence, the galloping increase in number,” he added.

According to the official, if the ECQ was not imposed, the number of the COVID-19 cases could have been staggering, “for the simple reason that with unrestricted movement of the population, with each individual being a potential carrier, the coronavirus would have an untrammeled leap-frogging from one person to another.”

Panelo assured the public the government is doing everything to contain, if not permanently halt, the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He added more supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) have been given to the government frontliners as their local production is in full swing from garment manufacturers and local fashion designers.

“Medical supplies, alcohol, soap and other health items are coming in too from various donors, individuals and privates entities. The Bayanihan spirit has caught fire and everyone is chipping in a united front against this unseen deadly enemy,” Panelo said.

He also reminded the people to stay at home and to continue strictly observing the protocols on hygiene like the constant washing of the hands as well as consciously practicing the physical and social distancing inside and outside the homes.

“In that way we prevent the virus from spreading and therefore protecting ourselves, our family members, our neighbors, our friends, and our country in the process,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared the ECQ in the whole of Luzon, including Metro Manila, to restrict the movement of the people starting March 17 and is expected to be lifted by April 14. Ella Dionisio/DMS