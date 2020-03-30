Eight people died after a civilian aircraft bound for Haneda, Japan crashed and caught fire in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday evening, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

In a statement, CAAP said the incident transpired around 8pm at Runway 24 while the aircraft, owned by Lion Air Incorporated with registered No. RP-C5880, was taking off.

“The flight, which was on a medical evacuation mission to Haneda, Japan, was carrying two passengers and six crew members,” it said.

“Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident,” CAAP added.

Immediately after the incident, the MIAA Fire and Rescue team was dispatched to the site to douse the flames with chemical foam.

CAAP said the runway has been temporarily closed, as investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board are now on site to determine the cause of the incident.

According to the Bureau of Fire, the fire was doused around 9:02 pm.

The Department of Health (DOH) has tapped Lion Air to ferry essential medical supplies in Zamboanga, Mactan, Iloilo, Butuan and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Ella Dionisio/DMS