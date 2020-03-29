The government has provided P35 million worth of assistance for people affected by the enhanced community quarantine because of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In Saturday's Laging Handa briefing, Irene Dumlao, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) spokesperson said this assistance was given to different regions in the country.

She said areas which received assistance include National Capital Region, Bicol Region, Region one and six, some provinces in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga.

Dumlao said DSWD family food packs contain six kilos of rice, canned goods, energy drinks and coffee can serve a family with five members for two days.

“The family food packs of DSWD can be provided weekly or depending on the need of the local government units,” She said.

Because of the enhanced community quarantine imposed due to the COVID-19, the Government Service and Insurance System (GSIS) said their members will receive their pensions early.

“Our pensions were normally given on the eighth of every month so the schedule is April 8, but with the help of the GSIS executives and members --they are working from home-- they were able to arrange it. All pensions will be given on April 1 at 9 pm… at least it is a week earlier,” said Rolando Macasaet, GSIS general manager and president in the same briefing.

Macasaet also emphasized that the GSIS member can now apply for conso loan online through their website.

“GSIS has a conso loan. It is similar to a salary loan. If you have been working with the government and a member of GSIS for 20 months you can loan up to three months of your salary. if you are a member for 15 years, you can loan one year of your salary and if you are a member of GSIS for 20 years, you can loan of up to the 14 month of your salary,” he said.

Acmad Rizaldy Moti, chief executive officer of Pag-ibig Fund, said members affected by the enhanced community quarantine can submit their calamity loan application through email.

Moti said a calamity loan application form that can be filled up by the Pag-ibig fund member and their employer is now available on their website. Robina Asido/DMS