The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomed the communist group's declaration of nationwide ceasefire that will start on Thursday.

"Any call for a ceasefire is a welcome development...so any action towards the attainment of lasting peace is welcomed, including this ceasefire," said Maj. Gen. Ernesto Torres, AFP Civil Relations Service chief and acting spokesman on Wednesday.

"We just hope that they are sincere not only for the period of COVID-19 but forever, let this be a time for them to really reflect...to trully establish lasting peace and eventually sustainable development," he said.

"Let this also be a rebirth for the CPP-NPA a new beginning for them to change their ways and truly support the government in its effort for genuine peace and sustainable development," he added.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) announced the declaration of nationwide truce from March 26 to April 15, 2020 after United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a global ceasefire because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Torres said despite the declaration of the nationwide ceasefire by the communist group, the military will be guided by the previous actions of the rebels who continued to launch attacks and violent activities against civilian and military forces.

"Well if we are to base our actions from the past experiences with them that even with the declaration of ceasefire they still launch attacks even recently, the government declare unilateral ceasefire but still there were attacks against civilians, against the military, so we are guided optimism on their behavior," he said. Robina Asido/DMS