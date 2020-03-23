The New People's Army (NPA) allegedly killed two members of the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in Surigao del Sur on Thursday, March 19, amid the unilateral ceasefire that the government declared against the communist group.

Lt. Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Army's 4th Infantry Division spokesman identified the slain Monobo tribe members as Hawudon Bernardino Astudillo, 73, the tribal chieftain of Brgy Magroyong, and a certain Zaldy Ibaňez, 52, both residents of Sitio Inadan, Brgy. Magroyong, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur.

"The victims were forcibly taken from their respective homes in the presence of their family members and were brought in the forested area of their barangay where they were mercilessly stabbed to death by more or less 15 rebels believed to be members of the Guerilla Front 30 (GF30), North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) under Joel Mahinay alias Nicko," he said.

Maj. Gen. Franco Nemesio Gacal, Commander of 4th ID, condemned the treacherous act of the rebels as he expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families of Hawudon Astudillo and Ibaňez. We strongly condemn the criminal act of the CNTs (communist terrorist group) against the IPs. The victims were unarmed civilians and should not be considered military targets involved in conflict," he said.

"This is a clear violation of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) under RA 9851. Aggravating to the circumstance, the victims identified were elderly people belonging to Manobo tribe," said Gacal.

“The CNT’s barbaric act also shows how they are taking advantage of the ceasefire declared by President (Rodrigo) Duterte in spite of the global health issues caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus diseas). We urge everyone to be vigilant against the treacherous actions of the CNTs," he said.

He said the military will pursue the perpetrators so that justice will be served swiftly.

Duterte has declared a unilateral ceasefire against the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) New People's Army (NPA) National Democratic Front (NDF) from March 19 to April 15, 2020 to allow the government to focus its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. Robina Asido/DMS