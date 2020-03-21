Three government troops were killed while three were wounded in an encounter with the alleged members of New People's Army (NPA) last Tuesday.

The clash happened a day before President Rodrigo Duterte declared a unilateral ceasefire against the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front until April 15.

Maj. Francisco Garello Jr., civil military operations officer of the 402nd Infantry Brigade, said the clash occured at the vicinity of Sitio Capangdan, Barangay Urbiztondo, Claver, Surigao del Norte around 1pm.

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Villarosa, commanding officer of 30th IB, said his troops were helping the community against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when they received reports armed men are planning to launch an attack on the civilian community and mining firm in the area.

"The CNTs (communist terrorist). intend to threaten and extort money from the civilian community and the mining firm. They wanted to sow terror in order to recover support and instill control. However, despite the crisis from the COVID-19 outbreak, the troops never wavered on their oath to serve the people and protect the community from these terrorists and immediately responded to the report which resulted to the encounter with said CNTs”, said Villarosa.

Soldiers encountered around 40 alleged NPA rebels belonging to Guerilla Front 16 of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

Garello said the firefight that lasted for two hours has resulted in death of three troopers and the wounding of three others.

"Despite being outnumbered, the brave soldiers gallantly defended and successfully foiled the planned attack of the communist terrorist group," he said.

Garello said the attack was allegedly planned by the rebels "as part of their effort to recover support from the exploited laborers who were members of Adnama Resources Inc. Labor Union - National Federation of Labor Unions - Kilusang Mayo Uno from the Adnama Mining Resources Inc. (AMRI) but already pledged their commitment to the government after realizing the evil intent of the communist terrorist allied left leaning group towards them."

In his statement, Brigadier General Maurito Licudine, commander of the 402nd Brigade, honor the sacrifice of the slain soldiers.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Immediate assistance was already accorded to them,'' Licudine said. Robina Asido/DMS