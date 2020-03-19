The Department of Health maintained on Wednesday that the coronavirus disease could still be transmitted through droplet infection and close contact.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire made the statement following reports that COVID-19 was airborne.

"Just like what we've said, our evidence still showed and based on our experts, COVID-19 is still transmitted through droplet infection and close contact," she said.

She explained that the report of the World Health Organization regarding possible airborne transmission of the virus was in hospital settings.

"That airborne report, it's in a confined hospital setting," Vergeire added.

At the same time, the DOH official said the warning that cases of COVID-19 in the country could peak to 75,000 in three months was based on a simulation that no intervention would be conducted.

"This is a modeling estimate made by our experts, including the WHO, our epidemiologists in our country. The 75,000 estimate could be reached if we have not put in place the appropriate intervention," she said.

She said based on all cases across the globe, reproductive rate of the virus of one person could transmit to two persons in just one sitting.

"But what we're saying, we can flatten this curve. This means we can prevent the number to reach its peak...we can spread across many months if only we can implement stringent measures, such as through social distancing," the official added.

As to bananas, which could allegedly prevent the transmission of COVID-19, Vergeire said there is no scientific evidence on this.

But she said that banana is good for the health.

As to the virgin coconut oil, she said that the local scientists, in partnership with the University of Singapore, were still studying if this has an effect against COVID-19.

The DOH has reported that as of 11am Wednesday, there were already 14 individuals who have died of COVID-19 in the country while 193 others have infections. Celerina Monte/DMS