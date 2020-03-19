President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a unilateral ceasefire against the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front.

In a statement on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the decision was reached as the government has imposed the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon in the wake of the coronavirus disease cases in the country.

The ceasefire will be effective 00:00H of March 19, 2020 to 24:00H of April 15, 2020.

Panelo said Duterte has directed the Department of National Defense and the Department of Interior and Local Government, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, "to cease and desist from carrying out offensive military and police operations during the ceasefire period."

He said that both departments shall issue the corresponding orders to implement the declaration of the unilateral ceasefire, including the suspension of offensive military and police operations.

"Through this ceasefire, the Philippine government aspires that the swift provision of public health assistance goes unimpeded with the movement of health workers and medical supplies to communities, as well as of people in need of immediate medical attention remains unhampered," Panelo said.

According to the Department of Health, the death toll from COVID-19 has increased to 17 while confirmed cases have risen to 202. Celerina Monte/DMS