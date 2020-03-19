Subject to conditions, the Philippine government has lifted its ban on international flights in Luzon, including Metro Manila, where enhanced community quarantine has been declared due to coronavirus disease.

Emerging from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease on late Tuesday night, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that amendments and/or modifications to the March 16, 2020 Memorandum from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea have been made.

"OFWs, balikbayans, and foreign nationals leaving for abroad through any of the ports in Luzon shall be allowed to leave the Philippines at any time for the duration of the Enhanced Community Quarantine," said Nograles, also IATF spokesman.

But the departing individual should show proof of international travel itinerary scheduled within 24 hours.

Nograles said that non-essential travel by Filipinos from any port of Luzon shall be suspended.

He also said that this provision shall not be interpreted to allow outbound travel by Filipinos to jurisdictions where travel restrictions are in place.

In a televised press briefing on Wednesday, Nograles said all returning Filipinos and permanent residents from China, Hong Kong and Macau shall be subject to 14-day quarantine in a quarantine facility.

All other returning Filipinos and permanent residents arriving in Luzon shall comply with mandatory home quarantine, he added.

He also said that departing passengers may only be accompanied by not more than one person when traveling to any international port.

Nograles said that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration may provide transportation services to OFWs intending to leave for abroad.

He said joint guidelines on international travel will be issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Labor and Employment, and the Department of Tourism.

Heads of mission or their designated foreign mission representatives, including limited foreign mission personnel and staff may be exempted from the strict home quarantine requirement whenever performing diplomatic functions, subject to guidelines to be issued by the DFA, he said.

He added that protocols on the establishment of skeletal work forces shall be observed. Celerina Monte/DMS