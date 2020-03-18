The Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that starting March 20, all international flights, whether inbound or outbound, are suspended in Luzon.

In a press briefing, DOTr Undersecretary Raul del Rosario reiterated that those who still want to depart the Philippines via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Clark International Airport or the Puerto Princesa City Airport, they have to do it within the 72 hour window, which began at 12 midnight Tuesday.

"After the 72-hour extension, they (travelers) have to remain here. They don't have option anymore. All the flights, whether domestic or international are canceled," he said.

As to the foreigners or Filipinos who would arrive in Luzon airports, Del Rosario said the government would provide them the transportation.

He said their relatives or friends could not fetch them since the policy of the government is for the people to remain at their homes, except for certain sectors.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine to contain coronavirus disease from midnight of March 17 until midnight of April 13.

Under the policy, there are restrictions in the movement of people in Luzon.

Other local government units have also declared quarantine in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

But according to the government, the policy being implemented is subject to continuous review.

"The IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease) together with the Executive Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of National Defense, Environment and Natural Resources, Trade and Industry, Social Welfare and Development, Finance, Education, Agriculture, Chief-of-Staff of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), heads of the Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) and the PNP (Philippine National Police), and such other agencies or entities as the IATF may invite shall continue to convene daily to study and continuously review the measures and guidelines in addressing the COVID-19 situation until such time that the health event subsides," Nograles said. Celerina Monte/DMS