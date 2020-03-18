Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. expressed support with the call of President Rodrigo Duterte for a truce with the communist group amid the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019(COVID-19) in the country.

"Let us all heed the President’s call to do our part in this fight with the commitment and dedication like soldiers that we all are in combatting this dreaded disease," Santos said on Tuesday.

"The pronouncement of the President (calling for a ceasefire with the New People's Army) manifests his yearning for the safety and well-being of our countrymen in the face of COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"He (Duterte) desires that on this trying time, everyone including the enemies of the state works to ensure an unimpeded delivery of government services to our people distraught by uncertainty due to this worldwide affliction," he added.

Santos also assures the people that the military will be at the forefront in combating the spread of the virus.

"By working together, we will emerge triumphant as a people and as a nation. And you can count on your AFP to be at the forefront," he said. Robina Asido/DMS