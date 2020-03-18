Forty -five new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Health (DOH) to bring the total to 187.

The DOH said a 31-year-old man from Negros Oriental who is one of the two repatriates from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, has recovered.

He is the fourth Filipino to have recovered from COVID-19 which has claimed 12 lives in the Philippines.

"Tested negative twice for COVID-19, as confirmed by Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital, and will be discharged within the day," said the DOH report.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said an age pattern is emerging among patients with majority of the cases are between 29 to 59 years old.

"We can already see a pattern that most of the cases are in the working age group," said Vergeire.

She said about one-third are showing mild symptoms only or 30 to 35 percent.

Vergeire said those with severe or critical symptoms comprise about nine percent. DMS