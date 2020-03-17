Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri said on Monday that he is positive for coronavirus disease.

Zubiri, the Senate majority leader, is the first high-ranking government official who was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

On his Facebook page, Zubiri said he had a test taken last Friday while on self-quarantine.

"To my dear fellow Filipinos, my Kababayans. It is with sadness that i announce that I am positive for Covid 19," he said.

Zubiri said he received a call on Monday afternoon from Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on his condition.

"My heart sank with what he had said but I'm uplifted with the fact that I am asymptomatic and have no fever or cough nor am i weak or have any headaches. My decision to self-quarantine last Wednesday evening after session was the best decision i made and could have protected my Family from contamination," he said.

Zubiri said he still contracted COVID-19 despite his careful dealings with people at work in the Senate and practicing social distancing as well as a no handshake policy.

"How ( I got infected), I do not know. This just goes to show how easily this virus is spread and therefore it is best for everyone to stay home and stay clean," he said.

Zubiri said he would stay locked in isolation for 10 more days until he gets checked once again "with hopefully a negative result."

"I hope my coming out will show how dangerously infectious this virus is," he said as he urged the public to follow the advisory of the government and to remain at home. Celerina Monte/DMS