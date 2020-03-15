The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Saturday said an 8 pm to 5 am Metro Manila curfew will be imposed only after it is approved by local government units (LGUs).

“The resolution will be submitted in the city councils and if by Monday a city ordinances will be passed, we can implement the curfew probably starting that day,” Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said in a radio interview.

Under the resolution approved by the Metro Manila Council (MMC), the 17 Metro Manila mayors were urged to issue city ordinances on a region-wide curfew from 8 pm to 5 am for one month.

Imposing curfew is part of the measures announced by authorities as President Rodrigo Duterte announced a community quarantine due to the rising number of coronavirus disease (COV-19) case.

According to Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia, curfew aims to slow down the movement of the people in order to control COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health reported eight deaths and 98 COVID-cases as of Saturday. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS