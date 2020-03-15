The Department of Health ( DOH) on Saturday reported three new deaths and reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 98 in what is the biggest one-day spike so far.

''The details of these new cases are being validated by our teams and will be provided to the public as soon as the information is available and verified by the Department. In addition, we are also verifying reports of additional cases,'' said the DOH in a statement on its website.

Earlier, a 52-year-old man from Lanao del Sur died followed by two, raising the death count to nine.

“Now it is our turn to do our part in mitigating the spread of the disease. The DOH earnestly asks for everyone’s cooperation. Our frontline health workers and medical personnel are risking their safety to respond to the needs of the public, all we ask is for you to do your part: practice preventive measures, go on strict home quarantine if you are experiencing mild symptoms, and help halt the spread of fake news. The success of our measures to contain COVID-19 is hinged on your participation. We will get through this together,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

DOH reported that the Philippine Heart Center (PHC) is limiting its services after several health personnel were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The confirmed case (PH37) was the announced death last March 12 who was admitted at PHC.

Several of persons under investigation and persons under monitoring were exposed to the 37th fatality. Healthcare workers were managing the case as a non-communicable one and were unable to wear the required personal protective equipment (PPE).

As of 2 pm Saturday, PHC has 13 patients under investigation, broken down into 12 health workers and one non-health person.

PHC sent home four patients under monitoring Saturday after being quarantined in a restricted area in the hospital. An additional six persons under monitoring are still quarantined in the PHC.

PHC is limiting its hospital operations to accommodate in-patient and emergency cases only.

Services in the PHC Outpatient Department were temporarily stopped last March 11 and are expected to reopen on March 16.

Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City has also reported several health workers being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. DOH is still verifying data on the exact figures and the updated conditions of the health workers.

DOH advises all travellers coming from the National Capital Region who are without symptoms to undergo strict home quarantine for 14 days.

The DOH reminds the public that all land, domestic sea and domestic air travel to and from Metro Manila will be suspended beginning March 15.

Residents of Metro Manila are advised to stay in their homes and avoid unnecessary movements within the area. DMS