The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Saturday announced to impose a curfew to limit movement of people in Metro Manila amid the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said in a press briefing said that in order to lessen chances of infecting more people in Metro Manila, non-essential plans should be called off to slow down movement of people.

"We’re slowing down the movement of people in Metro Manila that's why we passed a resolution (which was) unanimously approved," said Garcia.

"We will be having a curfew in Metro Manila from 8 pm to 5 am. Except those who have work or have essential businesses or plans (to attend to)," he added.

Garcia explained those included in the curfew are mainly students and other people who will be unnecessarily wandering outside to go to bars, malls, parties and other unimportant events.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano clarified that those who will go or about come home from work will be among those exempted from curfew.

"The curfew is a general implementation but there are exemptions. If you need to go to work or you just came from work, go. If you need to buy medicine (or) seek medical help, go. If you need to buy food, go.," said Ano.

"The bottom line is, people are advised to stay at home," the DILG secretary added.

The curfew will take effect for one month starting March 15.

Philippine National Police (PNP) director for operations Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar urged Filipinos to comply with the curfew.

"Let us follow this. We need your cooperation to prevent the increase of infected persons and to save lives," said Eleazar.

Garcia assured that police will not apprehend violating individuals. Instead, they will be warned. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS