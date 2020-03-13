Specimens of President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday afternoon was taken specimen for testing to determine if he has contracted the coronavirus disease.

According to Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who also underwent testing, staff from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine took the President's and his samples at the Bahay Pangarap at the PSG Compound in Malacañang at around 5pm.

The result will be known after 48 hours or on Saturday afternoon, he said.

Duterte submitted himself for testing after some of his Cabinet officials opted to undergo self-quarantine.

"While PRRD and Senator Go do not have the symptoms of the virus, they have opted to undergo the test to ensure that they are fit and healthy to perform their duties as government workers," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said earlier in the day.

Panelo has said Duterte and Go were undertaking the "preemptive step as per advice of health officials given that they have regularly engaged with Cabinet officials, some of whom have opted to undergo self-quarantine as they were exposed to those infected with COVID-19."

Among the Cabinet officials who are now under self-isolation are Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar. Celerina Monte/DMS