Malacañang said on Wednesday hospitals would undertake prioritizing in handling patients following reports of overcrowding due to coronavirus threat.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Office of the President is closely monitoring the developments of the COVID-19 in the country.

He said it has come to the Palace's attention that some hospitals are experiencing overcrowding.

"While we encourage everyone to consult or see a healthcare provider in case they experience any symptom of the virus, mild or otherwise, we wish to reiterate what our health officials have been saying to the public: Those considered close contacts with symptoms of COVID-19 should be prioritized in obtaining medical attention and management," he said.

Close contacts include persons with a travel history in the last 14 days to countries with local transmission or those who have a history of exposure to patients who tested positive for COVID-19, Panelo, who is also the presidential legal counsel, said.

Considered to have a history of exposure to patients are those who have provided direct care for a COVID-19 patient or those working together, staying in the same close environment, traveling together, or living in the same household with a COVID-19 patient within the 14-day incubation period.

The Department of Health has reported 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared state of public health emergency in the country due to coronavirus outbreak. Celerina Monte/DMS