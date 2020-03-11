The policeman who was killed in Makati City last Monday is in President Rodrigo Duterte’s drugs watchlist, said National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Police Major General Debold Sinas said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Sinas said Police Major Jeff Dalson was previously assigned at the regional headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City before he was assigned at the Office of the Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“He was formerly assigned in NCR (and he was) included in the national watchlist of those who are involved in illegal drugs. That’s why he was transferred,” he said.

“He was called by the chief PNP for his adjudication process. He is included in the 357 cops,” he added.

Sinas said they are looking at his alleged involvement in illegal drugs and his job as police officer as possible motives on his killing.

“We are looking on two angles. We already guided our (Makati City) chief of police to backtrack his assignments… it is possible that his enemies get back at him or he has unfinished business with drug syndicates,” he said.

Sinas said a special investigation task group (SITG) has been created but they have yet to established possible persons of interest.

“Makati police is on top of situation… however no persons of interest but evidences were already process by crime laboratory,” Sinas said.

Sinas said a witness was also referred to the PNP Crime Laboratory for computer facial composite sketch for possible identification on the profile of the suspects.

The Makati police also recovered a CCTV footage installed in the establishment where the incident happened. Backtracking is being conducted as of the moment.

Dalson was shot around 7:05 am at JP Rizal Street, Barangay East Rembo in Makati City.

According to the witnesses, they heard around seven gunshots.

The suspects immediately fled towards the direction of Barangay West Rembo after committing the crime. Ella Dionisio/DMS