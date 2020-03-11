Malacanang urged on Tuesday malls, theaters and other establishments not to allow entry to students who are on vacation due to suspension of classes in Metro Manila amid coronavirus disease threat.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo reiterated that while there is a five-day class suspension, which started Tuesday until March 14, students have been advised to stay at home.

"What the malls and the movie houses should do is not to allow those students (entry). They should also cooperate," he said.

"All of us should cooperate. All of us should do something, we should be creative," Panelo added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of national health emergency as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to increase.

On proposal by a senator to suspend graduation ceremonies among schools, Panelo said it would be up to the Secretary of Education.

Panelo, who is also the chief president legal counsel, said the government is looking into possibility of divulging the whereabouts of a COVID-19 patients, including the areas that they visited.

He said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told him that they would study it since there is a privacy law.

Meanwhile, Duterte is set to visit Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan on Thursday as part of the government's campaign to boost local tourism.

He will distribute certificate of land ownership award to local residents in the area and he will meet with some tourists there, Panelo said. Celerina Monte/DMS