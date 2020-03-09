Malacanang on Sunday said President Rodrigo Duterte's executive order declaring a public health emergency over the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak will be released by Monday.

In a radio interview over Radyo Inquirer, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said he will release it during his daily press briefing.

"I will release tomorrow the EO during the press briefing... he (Duterte) is granting the recommendation of the DOH (Department of Health)," Panelo said.

Panelo said a P2 billion supplemental fund is being prepared for funding to address the effects of COVID-19.

“We are ready for whatever eventuality... We are ready. On the funding, they are asking P2 billion supplemental fund… it is being prepared,” he added.

On Saturday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has recommended to the Office of the President to declare a State of Public Health Emergency which will facilitate mobilization of resources, ease processes, including procurement of critical logistics and supplies, and intensifying reporting following the report of first local transmission in the country.

DOH also raised its alert to Code Red Sub-Level 1.

Despite the sudden increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, Panelo said no special precautionary measures would be implemented to protect Duterte from the virus.

He added that there is no order yet to limit the president’s engagements and for Malacanang to be under lockdown.

"All protocols applicable to ordinary persons are also applicable to the President. The protocol is simple, just wash your hands for as long as you need to, don’t go to crowded area if you are sick,” Panelo said.

“Malacanang is not a crowded area… they are only doing lockdown and cancel (schedules) are the gatherings, where people conglomerate,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS