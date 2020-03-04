The Department of Energy has submitted to Malacañang a proposed executive order to include nuclear power in the country's energy mix, a Palace official said on Tuesday.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, during the Cabinet meeting on Monday night in Malacanang, discussed the preparations of the government relative to the power sector for short term and long term outlook as well as the corrective policy issuances being undertaken by the Department, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing.

"Secretary Cusi likewise sought the approval of the issuance of a proposed executive order for the inclusion of nuclear power in the country’s energy mix as the Philippines is expected to the rapid growth in electricity and electricity demand; in which, 24/7 power is essential and necessary," he said.

He said the DOE submitted the draft EO to the Office of the Executive Secretary on February 20.

"It has not been approved yet," said Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

Panelo said the possible revival of the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant was not touched during the Cabinet meeting. Celerina Monte/DMS