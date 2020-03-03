Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez's talks with his American counterparts on a possible new military treaty were just part of "diplomacy" as President Rodrigo Duterte has not changed in position against the Visiting Forces Agreement or any similar pact with the US, a Palace official said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo also said that the Duterte administration is prepared for any possible repercussions, including on trade, with the abrogation of the VFA.

"The position of the President is to have an independent foreign policy. And that means if any treaty or agreement is abrogated then necessarily certain consequences will follow," he said.

"And the President has already said that he has studied that. So we are prepared for whatever consequences that may arise out of the abrogation or termination of any executive agreement or treaty," Panelo added.

He was reacting on reports that six US senators have urged the US Trade Representatives office on the possibility of revoking the Generalized System of Preferences by Washington to Manila due to human rights and labor-related issues.

Duterte has decided to revoke the VFA with the US after Washington passed a law, which includes the provision barring Filipino government officials who were allegedly involved in human rights abuses and continued detention of opposition Senator Leila de Lima from entering the US.

But Romualdez was earlier quoted that he and his US counterparts have been talking on the possible new defense pact between the two countries.

But Panelo said Romualdez denied it.

He said the Palace, however, could not stop Romualdez from talking with his counterparts.

"You cannot stop theambassador from entertaining talks or initiatives coming from his counterpart - and that's diplomacy," said Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

Asked if the talks could just be nonsense, he said, "When the two ambassadors are talking, there is the sense in that," adding that whatever discussions they have made could be used in the future.

"Just let them talk. But the position of the President remains unchanged," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS