A former security guard who surrendered to the authorities after more than a ten-hour hostage drama inside a mall in Greenhills, San Juan City tried to commit suicide.

When Archie Paray, who had released around 30 captives and surrendered to San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, was about to finish his statement, and asked Zamora about his safety, he drew a gun from his pocket.

But the gun fell, producing a loud sound, that caused people to panic.

Police officers immediately brought Paray to their car outside the mall.

Before Paray surrendered, officials of Greenhills Shopping Mall security management and his security agency apologized to him.

They asked for his forgiveness as they tendered their resignations. They also apologized to their employer because of the incident.

According to one of the officials, Paray did not agree with the rotation being ordered to them.

“We conduct rotation to stop familiarity within them,” the official said. They also denied removing him from his job.

Paray surrendered to Zamora around 8:20 pm after all his demands were granted. Some of his demands were to have a video call with other security guards and to talk to the media.

The 30 mall employees held captive inside the second floor of V-Mall around 10am by Paray, who allegedly lost his job, were released.

In a press conference, Paray said he decided to commit the crime because of how badly security guards were treated by their heads.

Paray admitted that the non-stop corruption by officials triggered him to hostage the employees.

“The (situation) has been like this since December... I informed my agency (Sascor Security Agency) of what is happening... they just removed anyone they want... just because we are security guards they will treat us that way?” he said after surrendering.

“There is no such thing as removed... they just used it so that it will come out that there decision is good... but for us security guards, we know that is only their strategy,” he said.

Paray said he informed all security officials about their situation but no one listened to him.

“I already talked to my superiors... We had a conversation but he did not listen to me,” he added. “I asked them to change their ways,” Paray said.

Paray said all the conversations are recorded on his phone.

Paray's workmates clapped at him after he said everyone is corrupt in their management.

Officials denied removing Paray from his job.

But in a chance interview, Paray said he has been in the same area for almost two years.

“I’ve been staying for almost two years and if you check on the logbook I was not rotated... Just admit that you are doing something for your own (good)... acting you know anything when you are not doing ,” he said over a video call.

Paray also cited other actions they made which affects his workmates.

At around 7pm, Zamora talked to Paray and asked him to go out of the building with the captives.

According to a police official, they requested him to take in consideration one of his demand to make the security officials eat P2, 500.

Paray said he doesn’t want to accept the money that’s why he demanded that.

“But Sir asked me to not request that because that is inhuman... but that is just like them, they are inhuman,” he said.

Paray entered V-Mall around 10am and held captive around 30 mall employees.

One of the mall’s security guards was wounded when Paray fired earlier.

Paray was not sorry for hitting his superior because of how badly he treated them.

Paray said he is willing to die. “I planned this... I never expect myself to be alive after this,” he said.

The Philippine National Police- Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) said the security guard had a firearm and four grenades. However, the suspect said only one grenade is explosive.

Paray said he apologized to people who became victims of his disappointment and assured them that they will not get hurt.

“Hopefully this will become a lesson not only through this establishment but to others... do not look down on your low level employees,” he said.

“If you do something negative, the result will be negative as well,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS