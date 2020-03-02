Malacañang on Sunday assured the Philippines’ defense agreements with Japan and other countries would not be terminated following the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States.

In an interview over Radyo Inquirer, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has no reason to terminate other military deals.

“It will continue since there is no reason for the President to terminate that for now. The reason why he terminated VFA was because he didn't want, as a matter of principle, he didn't want our sovereignty to be attacked. That’s why he did that,” Panelo said.

“(This was) apart from being disadvantageous for us, plus the fact that he (Duterte) believes our country should stand on our own. We shouldn’t rely on other countries when it comes to protecting what’s ours,” he added.

The Philippines has current strategic defense partnership with Japan and has a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) with Australia.

Panelo said the agreements with those countries would remain untouched unless there would be a reason for the President to terminate them.

“You know, President only moves on the basis of national security. And he is studying it, unlike what critics said that he is reckless (on his decisions). He was never like that. You know the President, he's a very calculating person, he slowly thinks first,” he said.

“The compelling reason will depend on the President. That's his call. (He) always based (his decisions) on national interest and general welfare,” he added.

The matter was discussed after Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez revealed that there were ongoing talks between him and US Ambassador Sung Kim for possible new agreement to replace the VFA.

Reports said that Manila and Washington were considering to craft a new deal based on Japan and Australia’s visiting forces agreements as reference.

The country has no visiting forces agreement with Japan as of now but during the previous administration, the two countries signed a new defense agreement to allow the transfer of defense equipment and technology from Japan to the Philippines.

A 2012 Statement of Intent on Defense Cooperation Exchanges was also signed. Both countries also held joint naval search and rescue drills in the South China Sea in mid-2015 and began exploring the prospect of a status of forces agreement that would allow Japanese forces to conduct larger military exercises with the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the country.

The creation of VFA was put on hold due to the change of leadership.

Meanwhile, country’s SOVFA with Australia took seven years before it was officially approved last September 2012.

Panelo also said that Duterte was not aware of the talks between Romualdez and his foreign counterparts.

“Maybe that’s an initiative of Ambassador Romualdez's counterparts. Of course they are the ones affected, so they should be the one to initiate a good proposal,” he said.

He clarified that Romualdez told him that they were only studying for a possible new agreement and not preparing for it.

“Actually I talked to Ambassador Romualdez, he denied it. What he is saying is they are studying the other agreements… if it will be good or bad for our country,” Panelo said.

“Even assuming that’s true, that is only recommendation for the President. The President’s position remains unchanged,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS