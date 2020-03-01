The Philippine National Police (PNP) welcomed Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) chairman Dante Jimenez as the new co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

In a statement, PNP chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa, welcomed Jimenez's appointment describing it as a "welcome development" in their continuous efforts to eradicate the use of illegal drugs in the country.

"As an anti-corruption crusader with a keen understanding of the complexities of the criminal justice system, Chairman Jimenez brings added impetus to the campaign against illegal drugs with his wide experience and background," Gamboa said.

"The PNP looks ahead at the prospects of fighting corruption and illegal drugs with greater zeal and commitment," he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Jimenez under the presidential appointees list last February 21.

Jimenez replaces Vice President Leni Robredo as ICAD's co-chair. Robredo started her 14 day-long stint for ICAD after Duterte appointed her last November 6, 2019. She was fired as anti-drugs czar in November 24. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS