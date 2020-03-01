The Department of Tourism (DOT) has postponed the nationwide mall sale portion of the 2020 Philippine Shopping Festival until further notice, it said in a press statement on Saturday.

The tourism department maintains its stance to prioritize the safety of its citizens more than visitor arrivals and revenue.

DOT said it is thankful for the support of mall establishments on the decision to postpone the nationwide sale.

DOT also recommends that malls follow the precautionary measures set by the Department of Health (DOH), such as checking temperatures of mall-goers before allowing them to enter and providing more hand sanitizers.

"As much as we want to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19, the safety of our citizens remains our priority. We advise the general public to maintain proper hygiene and follow the guidelines set by the Department of Health to contain the spread of the virus," said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. DMS