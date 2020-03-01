The Philippine Army deployed additional forces to intensify combat operation against the New People's Army (NPA) in Southern Tagalog.

Major General Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr., commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, said the 59th Infantry (Protector) Battalion “will augment military forces in 2nd Infantry Division’s priority area to decimate the few remaining NPAs and deliver the finishing blows against insurgency in that part of Southern Tagalog”

"The deployment of hundreds of additional soldiers in the frontlines is our proactive response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to end local communist armed conflict before the end of his term," he said.

Burgos called on the rebels to “give up your armed struggle while you still have time because these additional forces, with its full military might, will hunt you down until you run out of space to hide.”

Capt. Jayrald Ternio, public affairs chief of the 2nd Infantry Division, said Lt Col Edward Canlas, commanding officer of 59th IB, assures "that his unit is combat ready and that his soldiers are focused to locate, engage and deliver the coup de grace against the NPA remnants who are now on the verge of irreversible collapse."

“We are committed to live by our unit’s monicker ? protector ? as we go out to the field and fulfill our most solemn oath of service to our God, flag, country and the Filipino people”, Canlas said.

Ternio said the 59th IB completed its mandatory organizational training on Friday after it was formally activated two weeks ago.

"Prior to its activation as a combat unit, the 59th IB was 2ID’s administrator of its auxiliary forces for 16 years," he said. Robina Asido/DMS