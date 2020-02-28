Authorities confiscated P8 million worth of illegal drugs in a separate buy bust operation in Manila and Quezon City.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas said a buy-bust operation was conducted by Ermita Police Station last Wednesday in Tondo, which resulted to the arrest of one suspect.

Confiscated from the suspect were plastic packs of suspected shabu weighing 1.025 kilograms with estimated value of P 6, 970, 000. Some confiscated items have Chinese tea marks.

Sinas said this is a follow-up operation after they arrested three suspects included in the Manila Police District drugs watchlist last February 25 in Sta. Cruz.

The buy-bust resulted in the confiscation of P 130, 560.

The NCRPO chief lauded the Ermita Police Station for their successful operations which resulted in the confiscation of a total of P7, 100, 560 worth of illegal drugs.

"These are your second and third remarkable accomplishments this month, I must say that your good work, dedication to duty and your deep commitment are paying off. But let us not rest on our accomplishments. Let us continue the drive on war on illegal drugs and rid Metro Manila with its worse menace,” Sinas said.

Meanwhile, in separate operations by the Quezon City Police District, they were able to confiscate P1, 965, 800 worth of illegal drugs and arrest 19 alleged drug suspects.

Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, the QC police director, said P1, 360, 000 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from a drug suspect in Novaliches, Quezon City last Wednesday, the highest confiscation among all their operations.

Montejo commended the operatives.

Arrested suspects are under police custody and will face violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS