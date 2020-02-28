Malacanang defended on Thursday the belated declaration of a state of calamity in Region IV-A or Calabarzon.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued on February 21 Proclamation No. 906, declaring the state of calamity in areas devastated by the Taal Volcano eruption, over a month after the disaster took place on January 12.

On January 26, the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology lowered the volcano's alert status from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3.

This paved the way for most of the over 129,000 families in the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite affected by the eruption to return to their homes.

"There can never be too late in any declaration with respect to calamities. If there's a calamity, of course, it usually takes long, you cannot be late," Panelo said when asked why it appeared that the issuance of the Proclamation was '''late.''

According to the Proclamation, the declaration of state of calamity would hasten the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, including any international humanitarian assistance, and will effectively control the prices of basic goods and commodities for the affected areas.

With the inclusion of the international humanitarian assistance, asked why the government is now seeking help from other countries, Panelo said, "there's nothing wrong to ask help so that we can better assist those who need help."

He added that there are established protocols in receiving international assistance. Celerina Monte/DMS