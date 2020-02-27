まにら新聞ウェブ

2月27日のまにら新聞から

Duterte says he shares Rodredo's grief for death of her mom

［ 112 words｜2020.2.27｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his condolences on Wednesday to Vice President Leni Robredo whose mother has passed away.

"I'd like to say now that I am sad and I share her grief. I also lost a father once upon a time," Duterte told reporters in Malacañang.

Duterte, however, said he has not talked personally or over the phone with Robredo to extend his sympathies.

He also said that he sent flowers to the wake of Robredo's mother, Salvacion “Sally” Santo Tomas Gerona.

Robredo's mother passed away on February 22. She was 83.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo earlier in the day said he would go to Naga City to attend Gerona's wake. Celerina Monte/DMS