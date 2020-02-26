President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope on Tuesday that the next Filipino generations would continue to protect the freedom the country won 34 years ago.

Duterte issued this message to commemorate the bloodless People Power Edsa Revolution that took place for several days and ended on Feb. 25, 1986 when the late dictator President Ferdinand Marcos, along with his family, fled.

This paved the way for the assumption to office by Corazon Aquino, wife of late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

"For its important role as a catalyst for the restoration of our democratic institutions more than three decades ago, the People Power Revolution remains as, beyond doubt, one of the most remarkable events in our nation's history," he said.

"I therefore join the valiant heroes of Edsa and the countless others whose lives were touched by this bloodless uprising in commemorating its 34th Anniversary with renewed hope that the succeeding generations of Filipinos will also have the courage, strength and determination to protect, defend, and preserve the liberties that we have won during the historic revolution," Duterte said.

He also urged Filipinos to rise above the "petty political differences" so that we may, together, ensure that the legacy of Edsa will remain relevant in the years ahead."

While Duterte considers the People Power Revolution as one of the most remarkable events in the country's history, since he assumed office in 2016, unlike his predecessors, he never participated in any commemoration ceremony held every February 25 at the People Power Monument along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue in Quezon City.

Duterte is a known ally of the Marcoses. Shortly after he assumed the presidency, he allowed the burial of Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City despite the opposition of some quarters. Celerina Monte/DMS