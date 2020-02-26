The first batch of 311 Filipinos from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama arrived at 10:15 pm at Clark, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a Viber message on Tuesday.

The chartered Philippine Airlines plane landed at Haribon Hangar in Clark, DFA added.

The Filipinos will be brought to the quarantine facility in New Clark City in Tarlac where they will stay for 14 days.

The next batch of around 140 Filipinos from the Diamond Princess is expected to arrive before 12 midnight.

As this occured, the Department of Health said at least 80 Filipinos from the Diamond Princess cruise ship were left behind in Yokohama after they were found positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a radio interview, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said "there have been 80 that were found positive. So they won't be included in the repatriation."

All Filipinos from cruise ship hit with COVID-19, though, are experiencing mild symptoms only, said Duque.

"But definitely, the number of those to be repatriated got smaller," said Duque.

"We cannot give a definitive number of repatriates until they have come onboard. We will be making sure that those with symptoms won't be able to get on those flights," said Duque.

Records show there were 538 Filipinos on the cruise ship, including 531 crew members and seven guest passengers. DMS