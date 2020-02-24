Malacanang on Sunday mourned the passing of Salvacion Gerona, the 83-year-old mother of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Gerona, also known as Sally, died Saturday morning. She was 83.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo expressed heartfelt condolences to Robredo and her family.

"We understand that Sally, as she was fondly called by her loved ones, was a selfless and dedicated teacher who molded countless of young minds across generations," said Panelo.

"We pray that the perpetual light will shine upon Ms. Gerona, and that her soul, through the mercy of God, may rest in eternal happiness and peace," he added.

Robredo said in a Facebook post the wake will be at Eternal Gardens in Naga City starting Sunday at 4 pm.

Panelo said it is not yet confirmed whether President Rodrigo Duterte will pay a visit.

"We don't know yet if the president has prior schedule," he explained in an interview over Radyo Inquirer. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS