The Department of Agriculture (DA) issued a suggested retail price for selected products to protect Metro Manila consumers which will take effect on Monday, Feb. 24.

Assistant Secretary Noel Reyes, DA spokesman, said food items covered by the SRP are pork with the price of 190 pesos per kilo, chicken that cost 130 per kilo, brown sugar at 45 per kilo, refined sugar at 50 per kilo, bangus at 162 per kilo, tilapia at 120 per kilo, galunggong at 130 per kilo, imported garlic at 70 per kilo, local garlic at 120 per kilo and imported red onion at 95 per kilo.

Reyes said DA Administrative Circular No. 01, for the implementation of the SRP was signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar on February 20.

“Under the Price Act, the DA is directed, whenever necessary, to issue a Suggested Retail Price or SRP for any or all basic necessities and prime commodities under its jurisdiction for the information and guidance of producers, retailers, and consumers,” Dar said.

"The circular covers Metro Manila markets only. The implementing rules and regulations also direct the DA to determine, recommend, and enforce price ceilings when necessary,” he added.

Reyes said."the SRP circular will be published on February 21 in two national newspapers, and takes effect three days after, on Monday, February 24."

Dar said the Department of Agriculture "will conduct regular monitoring of these agri-fishery commodities to protect consumers against hoarding and profiteering of unscrupulous traders and cartels, who manipulate for their advantage the supply, distribution, marketing and prices of basic agri-fishery goods."

"The DA is joining forces with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and respective LGUs in Metro Manila to strictly monitor the prices in public markets on a regular basis, and impose sanctions on erring retailers," he said.

"In setting up the SRP for selected food items, we will ensure the availability of basic necessities and prime commodities at reasonable prices at all times, without denying legitimate businesses a fair return on their investments," he added. Robina Asido/DMS